EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A roadway in East Lackawannock Township is closed due to a crash.

The crash happened in the 1100 block of Mercer New Wilmington Road, just down the road from the township building. Crews have the area blocked off.

Police and an ambulance are on the scene.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.