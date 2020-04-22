East High teacher encourages Class of 2020 to “keep clawing”

Traci Cain, who is also an advisor to the senior class, used cups to make a sign in the fence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A teacher at East High School is putting the 2,000 paper cups she recently bought to good use.

Traci Cain, who is also an advisor to the senior class, used the cups Wednesday to make a sign in the fence to encourage seniors in the Class of 2020.

Cain said she wanted the seniors, whose in-person classes were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to know that they are not forgotten.

“If they ever drive past, I want them to see the message to be encouraged,” Cain said.

The message, which is visible on the fence on East High Avenue, reads, “Keep clawing. #PawsUp,” drawing on the school’s nickname, the Golden Bears.

Cain has worked for the district for 19 years and has been at East High since 2007.

When Gov. Mike DeWine issued his stay at he order March 22 to help battle the coronavirus, many schools were already closed and were hoping they could welcome back students before the end of the school year.

However, DeWine decided this week the schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.