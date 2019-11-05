East High School football player assaults coach, reports say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – East High School football coach Brian Marrow filed a police report over the weekend, saying one of his players punched him several times.

In the report, taken the day after East met Chaney in the season finale for both teams, Marrow said the player had been kicked out of the game and started to punch him in the face.

Other coaches had to try and separate the two, reports said.

Marrow told police he waited until the next day to file the report because he had several things to attend to after the game.

Police said Marrow’s glasses were broken and he had injuries to his eye.

A report named a 17-year-old as a suspect.