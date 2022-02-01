YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District announced that East High School is one of the 2022 Gene Bottoms Pacesetter School Award recipients from the Southern Regional Education Board.

“The YCSD is honored to receive the Gene Bottoms Pacesetter School Award,” said YCSD CEO Justin Jennings. “The great diligence of our administrative team, especially in such a short period, is a testament to their commitment to our scholars’ success. Matched with that is the dedication of the scholars who continuously put in the work. Their successes are our successes.”

YCSD will be presented with the award on July 19 at the SREB Making Schools Work Conference in Grapevine, Texas.

East High School implemented one of Making Schools Work’s school improvement frameworks and met rigorous standards that include student attendance, on-time graduation and graduation requirements.

According to YCSD, administrators took on the challenge of making significant improvements in attendance and graduation benchmarks.

The “East High School Success Team,” which is a partnership between East High and community-based organizations, helped improve attendance rates from 71.1% in 2020 to 88.4% in 2021 and the graduation rate from 68.6% in 2017 to 84.7% in 2021.

East High was also recognized as the highest in the district with an 83.9% attendance rate — the highest of all eight urban school districts in Ohio.

A graduation team will be designed for each senior to ensure they graduate on time, where seniors and families will sign contracts to confirm their students’ graduation plans.