East High hopes 2-day parent conference will spur involvement in kids’ schooling

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s East High School wants parents to become more involved in their children’s education.

The first day of a two-day conference happened Friday evening at the Metroplex Expo Center in Liberty. It’s designed to guide parents on how to best help their children navigate school life.

School leaders believe having parents more involved is vital for the continued improvement of East High.

“At East, we’re under a transformation and we know we need our parents to be on board with us,” said Principal Jeremy Batchelor. “We have to be on the same page with them in order for school improvement to happen.”

The second day of the parent empowerment conference is Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Metroplex off of Belmont Avenue. Lunch is included.

There will be team-building exercises, speakers and raffles for prizes. Child care will be provided.

The event is free and open to any East High parent.