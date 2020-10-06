Earthquake recorded in Western Pa.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake was recorded in Western Pennsylvania Monday.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit Monday at about 11:23 p.m. near the Johnstown/Greensburg area.
Damage was not recorded in the impact summary for the event. No one has indicated to the USGS that they felt the quake. If you felt a tremor, you can record it here.
