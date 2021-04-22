Earth Day inspires Youngstown groups to plant wildflowers throughout city

These new green spaces will soon support a positive health outcome for neighbors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Youngstown, Earth Day was celebrated with Operation Pollination — a new initiative by the Youngstown Rotary and the Mahoning County Land Bank.

The goal is to put down seeds and grow wildflowers on several properties in all four corners of the city.

The first site was unveiled Thursday at the intersection of Ohio and Lauderdale avenues on the city’s north side.

“It will create healthier environments, affects food production, it affects the air we breathe, the quality of life in every situation,” said Debora Flora, with the Mahoning County Land Bank.

This is one of six projects the land bank is planning this spring.

These new green spaces will soon support a positive health outcome for neighbors — people, birds, bees and butterflies!