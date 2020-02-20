Early voting underway in Ohio

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Ohio is a national leader in early voting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Early voting is underway in Ohio for the March 17 primary.

Democratic voters will have 11 presidential candidates to choose from on their ballot, but many of those have already dropped out, including Cory Booker and others whose names will still appear on the ballot.

The big contenders are Vice President Joe Biden, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and billionaire Tom Steyer.

President Donald Trump is the only Republican on the ballot for the GOP.

Early voting includes absentee by mail or in person at your local Board of Elections. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is March 14. Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked by the day before the election, or they can be returned to your local Board of Elections in person on Election Day by 7:30 p.m. when polls close.

As early voting took off in Trumbull County Wednesday, some local Democrats, led by Congressman Tim Ryan, were showing support for their candidates and encouraging everyone to vote.

“Think about how many local elections are won by hundreds, if not maybe thousands of votes. Each vote does matter,” Ryan said.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Ohio is a national leader in early voting.