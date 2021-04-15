Early morning stabbing sends Warren man to the hospital

Police said when they arrived, the man had a makeshift tourniquet on his leg, which was bleeding

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was sent to the hospital following a reported domestic violence incident early Thursday morning.

According to a Warren City police report, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Hall Street at just after 5 a.m. for reports of a possible stabbing.

When police arrived, the report states they found the victim laying on the ground in the home with a cut on his upper thigh, using an electric cord as a makeshift tourniquet.

The 49-year-old man told police that he had been arguing with his girlfriend, and the next thing he knew, she had stabbed him in the leg and ran away. The victim also stated that the suspect is not usually allowed around knives because of her history, according to the report.

The victim was transported to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

The suspect wasn’t named in the police report and charges weren’t listed.