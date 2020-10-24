Early in-person voting continues in Ohio, weekend voting begins

With polls opening up this weekend for in-person early voting and Election Day just around the corner, First News is looking into some issues voters are facing in Ohio

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose woke up early Saturday morning to answer some of our questions during First News This Morning.

“We said, as one of our early objectives, trying to really increase early and absentee voting and boy have we ever this year. We have received double the number of absentee votes, over two times the number of Ohioans that voted absentee in 2016, and tripling the number of early voting,” said LaRose.

In Ohio, this is the first weekend for early in-person voting. It’s 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Board of Elections.

Early in-person voting is also available until 2 p.m. the day before the election.

If you have a mail-in ballot, it needs to be postmarked by Nov. 2.

