Early bloom bumps up Hartford Sunflower Festival

This year, orchard staff planted six different varieties of sunflowers in the field

HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hartford Orchards has moved up their Sunflower Festival since the flowers started blooming earlier this year than expected.

The festival will now take place this weekend and the weekend of the Aug. 28. It was originally scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

This year, orchard staff planted six different varieties of sunflowers in the field.

They’ll be food vendors at the festival along with games for the kids and even a petting zoo.

Masks are required if you’re in the store, interacting with staff, or within six feet of other people.

“Everybody’s been cooped up and so there is plenty of space here. We will have picnic tables set up spaced out so they can just kind of hang out outside,” said Jessica King, manager of Hartford Orchards Market .

Admission is $10 for adults, $4 for kids and seniors, or $25 for a family four-pack. The price includes a free bloom.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

More headlines from WKBN.com: