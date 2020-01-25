Eagle rescued by local wildlife group has died

According to Birds in Flight Sanctuary, the bald eagle had lead inside its stomach

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Earlier this month, a local wildlife sanctuary rescued a bald eagle near Mosquito Lake.

Tragically, that eagle has died.

Birds of Flight Sanctuary, which rescued the eagle, posted on its Facebook page Friday to say that the bird had passed away.

According to the rescue group, X-rays showed lead inside its stomach, which was likely from a deceased deer near where the animal was found.

The sanctuary says it’s working on getting a lead test machine so they can test birds in-house and not wait seven to 10 days to get results.