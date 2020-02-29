E. Liverpool police: Man taken to hospital, afraid bag of drugs ‘busted inside of him’

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – After taking away some suspected drugs from a Cleveland man, police said they had to take him to the hospital because he was afraid a bag of drugs ripped while hidden inside of his body.

On Feb. 22, police pulled over a car on W. 8th Street near what they say is a well-known drug area.

After a drug sniff, a police K-9 alerted to the front passenger seat, where 28-year-old Devontae McKinney was sitting. Police said they found an unknown substance inside of a gold baggie.

During a pat-down, an officer said he felt something under McKinney’s left buttock but McKinney said it was just his “butt bone,” according to a police report.

At the police station, officers said McKinney kept pulling away from them whenever they tried to conduct a full-body search. Several officers had to step in before he agreed, the report says.

Police ended up finding a bag of suspected drugs where McKinney’s “butt bone” was, which he told them was crack and fentanyl. They also found two phones and about $1,300 in cash, according to the report.

McKinney was later taken to the hospital after telling police he didn’t feel well because of a bag of drugs he put inside a body cavity, the report says. He told them he was afraid the bag of cocaine and fentanyl may have “busted inside of him.”

Officers didn’t say whether or not the bag actually ripped.

McKinney was charged with obstructing official business and tampering with evidence. More charges could be filed depending on the results of drug lab tests.