NEW CASTLE, PA (WKBN) – Several fire departments were called out just before midnight on Tuesday, August 18 to assist with a fire in New Castle.

A duplex went up in flames on North Liberty Street, near Miller Road. Crews worked in the rain to try to put out the fire, but the building is a total loss.

Lawrence County Emergency says no one was inside and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.