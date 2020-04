A duplex was damaged by fire late Tuesday

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A duplex was damaged by fire late Tuesday in Champion.

Crews were called just before midnight to the duplex in the 400 block of State Road NW.

Fire officials say one side of the building was occupied.

The fire started in an upstairs room on the side where people were living, but no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.