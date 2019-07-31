Dunkin’ matches check donation for Girard fallen officer’s scholarship

Officer Justin Leo's parents said the scholarship fund continues their son's legacy of giving back to the community

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The parents of fallen Girard police officer Justin Leo were presented with two checks Wednesday for the Justin A. Leo Scholarship Fund.

The first check was from a fundraiser held by the Liberty, Girard and Niles Dunkin’ locations in May. That totaled just over $5,000.

Then, Officer Leo’s parents were surprised when Dunkin’ presented a second check matching those funds for another $5,000.

It’s money that goes back to the community that their son served and protected.

“There’s $10,000 there in scholarships, so I mean, that will fund two scholarships next year for Girard kids, so that’s indeed special,” said David Leo, Justin’s father.

“It continues his, Justin’s legacy of giving back to the community,” said his mother, Patricia.

“We wanted to pay it forward, and this is our way of continuing that,” David added.

Officer Leo was killed in the line of duty in October of 2017. The scholarship serves as a lasting legacy in his honor.