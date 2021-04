(WKBN) - U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH), along with U.S. Representatives Brian Mast (R-FL) and Tim Ryan (D-OH), introduced legislation to help veterans who have been harmed by exposure to toxic burn pits.

The SFC Heath Robinson Burn Pit Transparency Act, is named in honor of Heath Robinson, a central Ohio veteran who passed away last year and was exposed to burn pits while deployed.