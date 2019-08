The incident happened on New Castle Road, between Route 376 and Buckwalter Road

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A portion of New Castle Road in Shenango Township, Lawrence County, is closed after a dump truck took down power lines Friday.

The incident happened in the early morning hours on New Castle Road, between Route 376 and Buckwalter Road.

The Shenango Fire Chief said he didn’t know how long the road would be closed.