CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies came across a big mess Tuesday evening after a truck spilled its load of corn all over the road.

It happened on Phillips Rice Road near State Route 5, just north of Cortland.

Deputies said about 200 yards of the road were covered in loose corn — a few inches deep.

A man driving a dump truck said the back part came loose and the 475 bushels of corn his truck was carrying spilled out.

Deputies called a crew out to clean up the mess.