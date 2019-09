The accident happened on Route 322 near Chardon

CLARIDON TWP, Ohio (WKBN) – A dump truck carrying asphalt overturned near Chardon Tuesday.

The accident happened about 8:10 a.m. on Route 322 (Mayfield Road) at Aquilla Road in Claridon Township.

According to the Chardon Fire Department, the truck rolled over into a ditch.

No injuries were reported.

The road is closed as crews work to remove the truck.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.