NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to determine if a train bridge was damaged in Newton Falls after the bucket of a garbage truck hit it.

The accident happened about 6:16 a.m. Tuesday on Route 534, near Bandorr Road.

The driver was not hurt.

Traffic is blocked in the area.

Hazmat crews were called to the area.