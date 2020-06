The line is still attached to a utility pole but something shorted out, a fire department spokesperson said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Power is out Thursday afternoon for residents of a portion of Youngstown’s east side.

A dump truck snagged a power line just before 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Liberty Rd.

No one was hurt.