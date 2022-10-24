HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A dump truck is leaking fuel after a two-car accident in Hubbard Township.

According to Hubbard Township Police, a dump truck is on its side on State Line Road, just north of Ohio Street.

State Line Road is closed from Ohio Street to Chestnut Ridge Road while crews wait for a tow truck.

There are minor injuries, but diesel fuel is leaking out onto the road, according to police.

First News is headed to the scene. Check back here for updates.