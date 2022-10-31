BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint in Boardman didn’t catch any drunk drivers, but two arrests were made along with other violations.

The checkpoint was set up Friday on South Avenue and ran from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. A total of 183 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and six were directed to the diversion area for further investigation.

One felony arrest was made for having weapons under disability, along with the following activity: