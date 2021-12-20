LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators say a dryer is to blame for a basement fire at a home in Lisbon.

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Pine and North Beaver Street.

Lison Fire Chief Mark Hall said the smoke detectors were not working and that the situation could have been worse.

“If that would have happened a couple hours later and if you’re sleeping and those smoke detectors… it could end up very bad,” he said.

Everyone in the house got out safely.

The home had smoke and water line damage so it will need a little work done before it’s livable again.