Drunk woman runs off after crashing car in East Liverpool, police say

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a drunk driver ran off after crashing her car Sunday morning in East Liverpool.

The crash happened near Third Street and State Route 39 just after 1 a.m.

Police found 27-year-old Mackenzie Orin walking toward Rural Lane. According to a police report, she was slurring her words, her eyes were glossy and she smelled like alcohol.

Orin told police she had a few beers before going to Saddle Ridge Bar, where she then had four or five shots of Fireball, the report says.

Police said Orin refused to take a field sobriety test and breath test.

She also denied being in the crash, according to the report, saying a friend brought her home from the bar.

Orin was charged with OVI, no driver’s license and failure to control.

According to court records, this is Orin’s third OVI offense.

Orin was taken to the Columbiana County Jail on an active warrant through the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office.

There was also a drunk passenger in the car who had to be taken to the emergency room, the report says.