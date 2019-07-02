Drunk woman drove through Howland yards, kicked officer, police say

A 911 caller said Sarah Stafford was speeding with no headlights on through people's yards

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland woman is facing several charges after police said she was driving under the influence and kicked an officer.

Sarah Stafford, 31, is charged with felony assault, DUI and reckless operation.

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Warren Municipal Court Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Ragland Extension around 10 Sunday night. Someone spotted a vehicle driving fast without lights.

Dash cam video caught the white sedan driving through yards.

Officers found the car in a driveway and were able to talk to Stafford.

According to a police report, an officer could smell alcohol on her.

Police said she kicked an officer at least four or five times during her arrest.

Stafford is out of jail on bond.