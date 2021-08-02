Youngstown woman facing DUI, child endangering charges following traffic stop

This mugshot is from a 2017 booking photo from the Trumbull County Jail.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is facing several charges after police say she drove drunk with a 12-year-old girl in the car.

According to a police report, a driver called 911 at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday to report a car “all over the road.”

Officers pulled the car over in the area of State Street and a 12-year-old girl immediately got out of the passenger side and began crying.

Police made contact with the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Marquita Robertson, and reported that she smelled strongly like alcohol, was slurring her words and had glassy eyes.

Robertson was given several field sobriety tests, which she failed, according to police. Officers said she also tried to pull away as they were trying to arrest her.

When asked if she had anything to drink, Robertson told officers no, according to the police report.

Robertson was charged with DUI and child endangering. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment. A pretrial is set for Sept. 15.