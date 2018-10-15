Drunk men forced their way into Warren apartment and drank beer on couch, police said

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Earl Freeman and Anthony Lamont Williams

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Two drunk men forced their way into a Warren apartment on Friday night with two women, a teen girl and a baby inside, police said.

According to a police report, 43-year-old Earl Freeman and 49-year-old Anthony Williams knocked on the door of the apartment in the 1200 block of Robert Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

The women didn't recognize them but opened the door. They said they tried to hold Freeman and Williams at the door but the men pushed them back, ripping one of the women's shirts.

According to the report, one of the men also grabbed a baby in the apartment.

The women told Freeman and Williams to leave several times but they refused, the report states. The women told police the men just sat down on the couch and kept drinking the beer they brought with them.

When officers got there, they found both men inside and arrested them.

Freeman and Williams are charged with burglary.