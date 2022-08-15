COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is getting ready to launch its yearly “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The effort is a partnership between OSHP, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and local police.

The targeted enforcement runs from Aug. 19 through Sept. 5.

“We’re asking everyone to plan ahead if they know they’ll be out drinking,” said Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Tom Stickrath, who serves as the chair of the Ohio Traffic Safety Council. “Drunk driving is not only illegal, but it is also a matter of life and death. It’s important that our drivers partner with law enforcement to protect everyone on our roads this Labor Day and every day.”

Even one drink can put you at risk. The patrol suggests the following:

Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely. It could save you $10,000 on a DUI in bail, court costs, legal fees, fines, and other related expenses.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, report them to OSHP by calling #677 or contact your local law enforcement agency by calling 911.

Wear your seatbelt at all times. It is your best line of protection against drunk drivers.

Sobriety checkpoints, increased patrols and zero-tolerance policies will be enforced.

Research from OSHP shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20%.