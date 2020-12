Police said the investigation is ongoing, and arrests will follow

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police reported finding drugs and thousands of dollars in cash during a drug bust on Tuesday.

The police department’s street crimes unit executed a search warrant around 7 a.m. at a home on the 3000 block of Solar Street NW.

During the search, police reported finding two pounds of marijuana, 22 grams of heroin/fentanyl, a loaded AR-15 and about $38,000 in cash.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and arrests will follow.