Drugs found in wall during probation visit on Youngstown’s South Side, police say

The man arrested, Matthew Cochrane, is on probation for aggravated assault and drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said state parole agents and police Tuesday found drugs at the home of a Youngstown man on probation for aggravated assault and possession of cocaine.

Matthew Cochrane, 30, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a probation violation as well as drug charges stemming from the visit, which took place about 1:35 p.m. at his home in the 400 block of West Hylda Avenue.

Reports said Cochrane failed a drug test after agents arrived, so they searched his home and found 15 bags of crack cocaine and three doses of heroin in a hole in the wall by a door.

Officers also reported finding a digital scale, marijuana and four rounds of ammunition.

Cochrane is on probation to Common Pleas Judge R. Scott Krichbaum, who sentenced him to 18 months in prison in 2017 on the aggravated assault and cocaine charges as well as for 2015 charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

In 2015, Cochrane was acquitted on an aggravated murder charge for the March 2014 shooting death of a man on South Avenue.

In 2016, Cochrane was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to charges of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and a count of improper handling of a firearm into a motor vehicle which stemmed from an arrest about a week after his conviction.

Cochrane violated his probation in that case and was sentenced in November of 2017 to 18 months in prison to run concurrent with the sentence he was given by Judge Krichbaum. He was also given here years probation on those charges.