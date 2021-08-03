Drugs found in vehicle of man in OVI accident who registered a .272 BAC, Liberty police say

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Liberty Township police say they found suspected drugs in the SUV of a man who was involved in a drunk driving accident early Monday, who reports said registered a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit.

James Mosley, 41, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Girard Municipal Court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was cited after an SUV he was driving crashed into a ditch about 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Logangate Road.

Reports said when police arrived Mosley was out of the SUV and talking on a cellphone, but he smelled heavily of alcohol. He performed several field sobriety tests and took a breath test at the police station, where reports said he registered a .272 BAC. The legal limit for driving drunk in Ohio is .08.

Before he was taken into custody, Mosley was asked if he had anything illegal in the vehicle and reports said he told police he had a small amount of marijuana. Inside the SUV, reports said police found a bag with an unknown substance; two bags with a rocklike substance; four bags with an unknown pink powder; over 50 pills; a pill bottle with an unknown number of pills; and a container of marijuana.

The suspected drugs will be sent to the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation to be tested to see if they are illegal.