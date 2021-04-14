Drugs, cash taken during East Liverpool house raid

Investigators recovered about 90 grams of cocaine and 156 grams of marijuana

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators confiscated drugs and cash during a raid in East Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, East Liverpool police and the Columbiana County Drug Task Force served a drug trafficking warrant at a home on 400 block of Morton Street.

According to investigators, they recovered about 90 grams of cocaine, 156 grams of marijuana, multiple cell phones, digital scales and over $3,800.

The evidence was taken to the state crime lab for testing.

No charges have been filed at this time.