Drugs, cash and weapon recovered during Youngstown house raid, officials say

Officials said they took Leslie Smith into custody there and he's now facing parole-violation charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A south side Youngstown man is sitting in the Mahoning County Jail after authorities raided his home Thursday morning.

27 First News found agents with the DEA, Youngstown police and a number of other agencies at a house in the 300-block of West Glenaven.

Officials said they took Leslie Smith into custody there and he’s now facing parole-violation charges.

Sources say agents recovered drugs, cash and a weapon during the raid. Agents will be turning over their evidence to federal prosecutors to determine what charges may be filed

