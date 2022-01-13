EAST LIVERPOOL (WKBN) – Police seized drugs, cash and a gun during a search of a house in East Liverpool Thursday.

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force, along with the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and East Liverpool police, searched a home in the 1700 block of Etruria Street where they found 17 grams of cocaine, 15 ounces of marijuana, pills, a gun and $2,925 in cash.

Sheriff Brian McLaughlin said this is the sixth warrant executed in the county since Jan. 1.

Charges are pending laboratory tests on the suspected drugs.