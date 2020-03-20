Drugs and machetes seized in Leetonia arrest

Breaking News
Local News

Leetonia police arrested two people who they say ran from them during a traffic stop

Courtesy: Leetonia Police Dept.

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia police arrested two people who they say ran from them during a traffic stop.

The incident happened Tuesday.

Police say a man and woman abandoned their vehicle in an alley and took off.

Officers chased them down and took them into custody.

After searching the suspects and their car, officers reported finding several machetes, unidentified pills, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Police also seized some items that may have been stolen.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaver Police Department K-9 unit assisted with the arrest.

