NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County has struggled with a high overdose rate. A new facility is helping people step into recovery.

Niles Treatment Services has taken over where the Victoria Room used to operate. It opened one week ago, providing medically assisted treatment.

The facility also provides case management and counseling for those who need maintenance and not just medication.

Niles Treatment Services has a companion facility in Youngstown that was treating clients from Niles and Warren, and now this offers them treatment closer to home.

“We are here to add services that will help the patients in the city and the clients in this area get the medication education and support they need to be able to be more productive in this community,” said Executive Director Angelica Brewer.

Niles Treatment Services is on Vienna Avenue. It also has evening dosing hours.