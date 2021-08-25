Drug task force serves 2 warrants in Columbiana County

(WKBN) – More drugs are off the streets Wednesday night in Columbiana after the Columbiana Drug Task Force served two warrants Tuesday.

Charges are pending after the warrants were served.

The first was served at the 2400 block of Stagecoach Road in East Liverpool. Police found suspected crack cocaine.

Agents also called in the bomb squad after they found suspected materials for explosives.

A second search warrant was served on West Pidgeon Road in Salem. Police confiscated what they believe was nearly five pounds of marijuana.

They also found several guns and methamphetamines.