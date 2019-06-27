Drug task force says pot, pills, Suboxone, guns seized during Niles search

Investigators said people were selling drugs out of the apartment on S. Butler Avenue

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators reported seizing marijuana, pills, Suboxone strips, guns and cash during a search in Niles Thursday.

Agents with TAG Drug Task Force, along with the Niles Police Department and Trumbull County Adult Probation, searched an apartment in the 100 block of S. Butler Ave.

According to TAG, the apartment is a known spot for selling illegal narcotics.

Investigators said along with 3.5 pounds of marijuana, 785 pills and 229 Suboxone strips were seized. They also took almost $4,000 in cash.

They got a search warrant after investigations involving tips about drug activity at the location.

According to TAG, two adults were there during the search.

The evidence will be sent for testing and charges could be filed later.