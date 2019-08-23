Drug Task Force collects suspected meth, other drugs from Salem home

Investigators said they also found marijuana, prescription painkillers and drug tools

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Drug Task Force found suspected methamphetamine and other drugs from a Salem home Friday morning.

Investigators were at the house in the 200 block of W. Pershing St. with a search warrant, according to Brian McLaughlin, director of the task force.

Investigators said they took a total of seven grams of suspected meth from the house.

They also took marijuana, prescription painkillers, digital scales and packing material, according to McLaughlin.

No one has been arrested yet. Several people could face charges after police get the laboratory test results for the suspected drugs.