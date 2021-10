SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges are pending after two drug busts in Salem. The Columbiana County Drug Task Force served two search warrants Wednesday afternoon.

The first was at a home on Benton Road.

The second warrant was served at an apartment on North Ellsworth Avenue.

Between both searches, investigators recovered more than $1,400 worth of suspected fentanyl and heroin, and hundreds of dollars worth of methamphetamine.

Two handguns were also found.