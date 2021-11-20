Drug task force confiscates suspected fentanyl in overdose investigation

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Drug Task Force searched a home on South Pearl Street Thursday.

A search warrant was obtained to further investigate a fatal drug overdose that had happened at the residence.

There, officers found contraband including suspected fentanyl, and also recovered items from the overdose victim. The task force said it will continue investigating fatal drug overdoses.

Anyone with information on drug activity is asked to call the Drug Task Force at 330-424-0309.