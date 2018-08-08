Drug Task Force at home in Salem

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) - There's a heavy police presence surrounding a home on Third Street in Salem, between Hawley and Union avenues.

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force is there along with the Salem Fire Department. They went to the house around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators are removing hazardous materials from home, including several cans of camping fuel. Some are wearing special suits.

Neighbors believe it's the site of a suspected meth lab and say a couple lives in the house.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information from investigators. Check back here for any updates to this developing story.