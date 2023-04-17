(WKBN) –Numerous police departments in the Valley are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to provide a safe place to dispose of any unwanted medications.

This comes as a part of National Drug Take-Back Day, which aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications, according to the DEA’s website.

The take-back is set for Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Locations accepting medications during this time include:

Austintown Police Department

Boardman Police Department

Liberty Township Police Department

Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office

No liquids, needles or sharps will be accepted.