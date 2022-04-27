MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – April 30 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It is an opportunity to safely dispose of unused, unwanted or expired medications.

It’s the 22nd year the Drug Enforcement Agency has promoted the campaign. The goal is to prevent addiction and reduce overdose deaths.

In recent years, Mercer County has seen record numbers of overdose deaths. The Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission says it is important to throw away these medications to reduce the risk of addiction.

“Any time that we have the opportunity to dispose of unused, extra medications, that’s a good way to decrease the amount of opiates and other abused medications. Take them out of the home,” said Tracy Bornick with the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission.

There are 11 permanent prescription take-back locations in Mercer County.

Greenville:

West Salem Police Department (125 Main Street)

Greenville Pharmacy (43 Williamson Road)

West Salem Police Department (125 Main Street) Greenville Pharmacy (43 Williamson Road) Hermitage:

Hermitage Police Department (800 N. Hermitage Road)

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy of Hermitage (1740 E. State Street)

Hermitage Police Department (800 N. Hermitage Road) The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy of Hermitage (1740 E. State Street) Jamestown:

Jamestown Pharmacy (121 Liberty Street)

Jamestown Pharmacy (121 Liberty Street) Grove City:

Grove City Police Department (337 E. Pine Street)

AHN/Grove City Hospital (631 N. Broad Street)

Grove City Police Department (337 E. Pine Street) AHN/Grove City Hospital (631 N. Broad Street) Sharon:

Sharon Pharmacy (63 Pitt Street)

Sharon Pharmacy (63 Pitt Street) Transfer:

Reynolds Pharmacy (3676 N. Hermitage Road)

Reynolds Pharmacy (3676 N. Hermitage Road) Mercer:

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (205 S. Erie Street, room 102)

Mercer Pharmacy (737 Greenville Road)

The Behavioral Health Commission (8406 Sharon-Mercer Road in Mercer) can also collect medication no longer in use.

On Saturday, you can drop off old prescriptions at any of the 11 locations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.