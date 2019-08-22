Drug recovery center celebrates Youngstown opening, expands into Warren

RISE Recovery opened its first location on Belmont Avenue in January and expanded services into the Warren area in early June

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new drug recovery and counseling center in the Valley celebrated its opening Wednesday.

RISE Recovery, powered by ONE Health Ohio, opened its first location on Belmont Avenue in January and expanded services into the Warren area in early June.

The center offers medication-assisted treatment that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Maria Kowal said is unique.

“RISE Recovery is different than most other Medication-Assisted Treatment programs who use Suboxone and Vivitrol to help those with addiction,” Kowal said. “We include a full service model that provides comprehensive medical and dental care because we know our patients do not get the full health care they deserve and need on a regular basis. This model is a more responsible way to help our addicted patients to recover and give them the gift of good health.”

Treatment is individualized to patients at 3132 Belmont Ave. in Youngstown and 1032 E. Market St. in Warren.

RISE Recovery accepts Medicaid, Medicare and most major insurances. A Sliding Fee Scale is available to assist the medically uninsured and under-insured who qualify.

For information, contact RISE Recovery at 1-844-652-8219 or visit www.onehealthohio.org/rise-recovery.