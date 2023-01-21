NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Two coordinated search warrants turned up thousands of dollars, multiple guns, heroin/fentanyl, suspected crack cocaine and more.

According to a Facebook post from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Group (HIDTA) executed two coordinated search warrants in New Castle on Friday.

The first search was on the 300 block of East Wallace Avenue. The targets were found as well as 8.1 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 3.6 grams of cocaine, 6.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine, three handguns, suspected drug paraphernalia and $12,547, according to the post.

The second search was on the 600 block of South Ray Street. This location produced 114.4 grams of suspected cocaine, 14 suboxone strips, eight handguns, a pill press, suspected drug contraband and $300, according to the post.

The investigation was led by the Union Township Police Department and the office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General.

Suspects Courtney Johnson and Kelsey Parks are both facing charges involving multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver, gun violations and other drug paraphernalia charges, according to the District Attorney’s Office.