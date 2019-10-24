Drug overdoses up from last year in Trumbull County

Statistics released Thursday by the Trumbull County Coroner's Office show that 71 people have died of a drug overdose as of September 1

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fatal drug overdoses are up from the same time period last year in Trumbull County and remain on pace with 2017’s record-breaking high.

Statistics released Thursday by the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office show that 71 people have died of a drug overdose, as of September 1. There are seven deaths that are still under investigation as potentially being caused by an overdose.

In the same time period last year, the coroner’s office confirmed 50 overdoses.

In 2017, there were 75 overdoses.

Most of the overdoses were in the Warren area, although they were scattered throughout the county.

They ranged in age from 24 to 65.