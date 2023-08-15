YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A safe way to get rid of your unwanted medication is now available at your local library.

Mahoning County Public Health is offering a free Deterra Drug Disposal Bag. It’s an environmentally safe way to get rid of any unused or expired pills, patches, liquids and creams at home. Just put them in the bag, add water, shake it up, and throw them in your trash.

A limited supply is now available at each library location in The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County system.